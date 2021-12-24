Audi gives a free car to a ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant who lost one due to a game show technicality.

Audi has stepped in after a recent episode of “Wheel of Fortune” sparked outrage.

On Tuesday’s episode, a contestant named Charlene Rubush correctly solved a puzzle, but before the buzzer sounded, she didn’t say the entire phrase.

As a result, she was unable to win a brand new Audi Q3, a luxury SUV worth over (dollar)35,000.

Pat Sajak, the host of “Wheel of Fortune,” handed her a puzzle with letters filled in, told her the category was “What are you doing?” and asked her to solve it in 10 seconds.

The first time she guessed, “Choosing the right… card?”

Then she said, “Choosing the right…” and paused for a dramatic moment before saying the puzzle’s final word, which happened to be “word.”

Although “choosing the right word” was correct, she didn’t win the car because she didn’t say it in a “continuous” phrase before the buzzer sounded.

“You know, this one’s tough because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word,’ but you have to be more or less continuous,” Sajak said.

“We’ll allow for a brief pause, but not for more than four or five seconds.”

I’m sorry for the inconvenience.

You did an excellent job in obtaining it, but we are unable to award you the prize, which was the Audi.”

I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw this episode tonight.

What a ridiculous “rule”???? I knew Twitter would be enraged as much as I was at seeing her lose for no reason at all.

@[email protected]@TheVannaWhite @WheelofFortune

Rubush still received (dollar)16,500 in prize money and a vacation, but fans took to social media to complain about the rule, claiming that she deserved to win the car.

Audi appears to have agreed.

“In our book, Charlene, you’re a winner.”

Let’s go get you a prize now.

On Wednesday, Audi tweeted, “It’s time to (hashtag)GiveHerTheQ3.”

Audi of America Chief Marketing Officer Tara Rush confirmed to CNN on Thursday that the automaker was able to contact Rubush and that they were “thrilled to gift Charlene” with a brand new vehicle.

“After all, it is the season of giving, and we are always eager to share a bit of Audi magic and cheer!” Rush said in a statement.