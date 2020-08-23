August Alsina Explains Admission Of Jada Pinkett Smith Affair, Relationship With The Smiths

August Alsina explained why he could no longer stay silent about his affair with Jada Pinkett Smitt in his recent interview.

In July, Alsina shocked the world when he claimed that he had an affair with Jada and her husband Will Smith approved of it. In an exclusive interview with People, he explained that he is a private person and doesn’t open up about his love life because it’s not important, but he spoke up when his personal life started to affect his business life.

“I never really cared about what people thought of me, but my personal life started to seep into my business life. There were certain falsities about me, and it affected my business relationships,” the R&B singer told People.

“I could understand why it would look like I’m reckless or disrespectful so it really started to affect my livelihood, and I’m never okay with that. I got three kids to look after. Kill me, hate me, stone me, but bury me an honest man. All I can do is tell the truth.”

When Alsina released his new single “Entanglements,” the song received intense backlash from the critics because many believed that it has something to do with Jada. The singer just shrugged it off and said, “I’m just doing business. It’s not personal.”

When it comes to his relationship with the Smiths following the public drama brought about by his admission, Alsina said his relationship with them is not broken.

“There’s a lot of love there. Sometimes truth is complicated and difficult. But [my relationship with them isn’t]broken at all,” Alsina explained.

The “Kissin’ On My Tattoos” singer opened up about his relationship with Jada in an interview with Angela Yee for “The Breakfast Club.” At the time, Alsina revealed that he sat down with Smith and the actor gave his blessing to him and Jada because the couple were going through “transformation from their marriage to life partnership.”

Jada’s rep initially denied Alsina’s statement saying it was “absolutenly not true.” However, the actress later admitted that they had an affair and considered it an “entanglement.”