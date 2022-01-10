Aung Suu Kyi, the leader of Myanmar, has been sentenced to a further four years in prison.

Myanmar’s Aung Suu Kyi has been sentenced to four more years in prison.

A Nobel Laureate was sentenced by a Junta court for bringing illegal walkie-talkies into the country and violating COVID regulations.

ANKARA

Aung Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s deposed civilian leader, was sentenced to a fourth year in prison on Monday.

According to Myanmar Now, a local news website, the sentence was handed down by a military junta court in Naypyitaw on charges of possessing “illegally imported” walkie-talkies and violating COVID-19 public health restrictions.

Since Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD)-led government was deposed in a military coup last year, a junta court has handed down two sentences.

For violating the Export-Import Law, one year for violating the Communications Law, and another year for “violation of COVID-19 public health restrictions during the 2020 election campaign period,” the Nobel Laureate was sentenced to two years in prison.

She will be sentenced to both prison and community service at the same time.

She was sentenced to four years in prison in December for breaking pandemic-related health restrictions.

Later, her sentence was reduced to two years in prison.

Seven more charges have been filed against the deposed leader.

In February of last year, the Myanmar military, known as the Tatmadaw in Myanmar, staged a military coup and imprisoned prominent leaders of the ruling party.

According to the Myanmar-based Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, the military’s brutal crackdown on mass protests and rebellion against their rule resulted in the deaths of 1,447 people and the arrest of nearly 8,500 demonstrators.