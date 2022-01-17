Auntie BBC has completely lost touch with modern society.

Auntie, I’m so sorry for your loss.

The BBC has served as the nation’s microphone for nearly a century, and it has a special place in our hearts.

She captured the Queen’s coronation, the moon landing, and England’s triumph over West Germany in 1966 in grainy black and white.

She has united us at London 2012’s Olympic Super Saturday by bringing us David Attenborough’s Planets in all their forms in dazzling high definition.

In the form of Normal People, she’s given us Line Of Duty, Killing Eve, The Bodyguard, Strictly, The Fall, Gavin andamp; Stacey, Doctor Foster, and more shagging than you can shake a stick at.

However, everything good has to come to an end.

The Beeb IS coming to an end, thanks to Nadine Dorries — at least the end as we know it.

The Culture Secretary will freeze the £159 licence fee for the next two years as part of a flurry of tub-thumping policies aimed at saving Boris Johnson’s sleaze-plagued premiership.

A real-term reduction in the Corporation’s funding — the fee will be abolished in 2028, and a new funding strategy will be devised.

Operation Red Meat is responsible for the crowd-pleasing plans.

(As if anyone needed another reminder of Boris’ virility.) The BBC will have to save £2 billion.

This, according to critics, will stifle programming.

The BBC, on the other hand, is brimming with high-paid executives.

It sends a small army to Glastonbury every year.

And the city’s annual taxi bills are ridiculous.

Six months younger than the Queen is the British Broadcasting Corporation.

Our monarch has evolved and adapted over time, reacting to events and responding appropriately.

(For example, Andrew’s titles were taken away.)

The BBC, on the other hand, follows an antiquated business model.

The “young pretenders” — Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube — have largely usurped her position.

The BBC is not watched by Gen Z (those born in the 1990s).

Why should they pay for a service that they only use once in a while?

The cost of living is increasing by the day.

The cost of gasoline is skyrocketing.

The 43p per day license fee would be better spent on heating for many hardworking families and pensioners than on Anton Du Beke.

Even as a “geriatric millennial,” I rarely watch live television these days.

Everything is streamed or available on demand.

Advertisements aren’t as annoying as they once were.

Now we just watch on a timer, fast-forwarding to the point where Phillip Schofield starts selling cars.

The BBC is supposed to be impartial as part of its mission.

That, along with the moon landings, was a thing of the past.

Many within Whitehall have dubbed the increasingly woke, Left-leaning organization the Boris Bashing Corporation and the Brexit Battering Corporation.

……

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.