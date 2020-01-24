Aurukun’s dogs ‘desperately’ need food

Starving dogs will receive a food handout after their owners were displaced amid unrest in a Cape York community.

SeaDog vets say more than a quarter of the dogs in the remote Queensland community of Aurukun are “desperately in need of food” after people fled the area following New Year’s Day riots.

A pallet of donated food will be taken from Cairns to the community by shipping company Sea Swift on Tuesday.

It will be given to a local animal manager working to help the dogs left behind, SeaDog said.

“In crisis situations owners are left with no other option but to leave animals and go immediately,” the Cooktown-based vet service said.

There were 217 dogs in Aurukun according to an audit from October 2019.

There are 71 dogs registered in Aurukun, according to minutes from a December council meeting.

A month earlier the council noted a “rise in dogs having extensive burns, from hot water being poured over them”.

“Animal owners have been encouraged to come forward if an animal has been injured,” council minutes from November 2019 read.

About 450 people, or almost one-third of the town’s population, fled amid violence where homes were torched following an alleged stabbing murder earlier this month.

Almost two weeks ago, Mayor Dereck Walpo called for those who left for neighbouring areas to return.

He said “the community needs anger and retaliations to stop”.

It is understood a number of people have chosen not to return.

The government has called in community leaders to lead negotiation talks following the unrest.