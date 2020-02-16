Ausgird calls in the ARMY to help restore electricity after storm cut power to thousands of homes

Electricity companies are asking the Army to help restore power to more than 50,000 homes which remain in the dark after the weekend’s downpour.

Ausgrid plans to submit an official ‘Australian Defence Force task request’ to help clear debris as they work to fix fallen powerlines across the NSW east coast in the aftermath of the storm.

‘We have asked all levels of government for assistance, specifically in the form of extra tree clearing resources,’ an Ausgrid spokesperson said.

The electricity company also called on the New South Wales Government to back their request, which has the ‘full support’ of Energy Minister Matt Kean.

‘Ausgrid have told me of their request to get extra support if it’s available from defence, which I fully support,’ Mr Kean told the Daily Telegraph.

‘I have asked our state department to fast track the process and do everything they can to work with the federal government on this request quickly.’

But before the Army can step in to help restore power to tens of thousands of homes, the state government must sign off on the request.

Ausgrid hopes to have power restored within the next week, but there are fears it will take much longer without the ADF’s help.

The company revealed on Tuesday afternoon power had been restored to 79,000 homes since the heaviest downpour in 30 years, but 50,000 homes could go without electricity until Sunday as they work to fix hazards.

Ausgrid said about 41,000 homes and businesses across Sydney and the Central Coast remained without power on Tuesday night, with customers asked to prepare for outages into the weekend.

‘This was one of the biggest storms on the network for the past two decades and in many locations parts of the network will need to be rebuilt from the ground up,’ Ausgrid said.

Residents in Sydney’s north and the Central Coast have been warned they may not have electricity until the end of the week while crews work to fix the ‘extremely damaged’ network.

‘At Ourimbah – 1 of the 2,400 hazards crews are working to make safe before we can turn power back on. Safety is our number one priority,’ Ausgrid said.

More than 200 homes in Sydney’s inner west remain without power.

Some residents in the eastern suburbs, including Bronte, Waverly and Woollahra, are also in the dark.

In the meantime, Ausgrid have warned people not keep at least eight metres clear of fallen power lines.

Residents without power have also been urged to use generators with caution, and tune into local radio stations for updates.

Flood warnings remain in place for several waterways, including the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond and Windsor, the Orara River at Coutts Crossing and St Georges Basin at Sussex Inlet.

Up to 550 millimetres of rain fell across parts of the northern rivers, mid-north coast, Central Coast, Sydney, Blue Mountains and the Illawarra over the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology says severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are possible across eastern NSW on Wednesday.

Additional storms are possible on Thursday and over the next seven days.