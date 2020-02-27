Aussie Bolt eliminated from Mexico Open

Australia’s Alex Bolt has been eliminated from the Mexico Open after suffering a straight-sets first round defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

South Australian Bolt, 27, lost 6-3 7-6 (7-5) to Canadian Auger-Aliassime at the ATP Tour event in Acapulco.

Teenager Auger-Aliassime, ranked 19th in the world, will now face England’s Kyle Edmund in the round of 16.

Aussie Nick Kyrgios opens his title defence against Frenchman Ugo Humbert later on Wednesday (AEDT), while compatriot John Millman takes on Taylor Fritz.

Yesterday, Alex De Minaur went down 3-6 6-4 6-3 to Miomir Kecmanovic in just under two hours.