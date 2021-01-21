Aussie company to accelerate development of rapid COVID-19 test

SYDNEY, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — A high-sensitivity and low-cost COVID-19 test under development in Australia will see a swifter path to manufacturing thanks to a partnership with local state government, officials announced on Thursday.

Queensland state-based company AnteoTech will receive 1.4 million Australian dollars (1.08 million U.S. dollars) from the government to fast track the finalization and commercialization of its COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test (ART).

The COVID-19 ART is based on AnteoTech’s proprietary binding technology coupled with global advancements in assay detection systems and aims to deliver results in just 15 minutes.

Queensland Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development Steven Miles said that by having a locally developed and manufactured COVID-19 test, the response to contain the virus can also aid in economic recovery.

“Attracting and retaining highly skilled jobs in advanced manufacturing industries like biomedical is a key part of Queensland’s economic recovery from COVID-19,” Miles said.

“We’re partnering with Queensland’s leading experts in medical diagnostic technology such as AnteoTech to ensure we commercialize innovative technologies and create jobs for the future.”

AnteoTech CEO Derek Thomson said the funding would help ensure that Australia remains a top-competitor in the industry and a key player in the fight against COVID-19.

“We believe that through our technology and IP we can offer an exceptional product that can make a substantial contribution in the global fight against the COVID-19 virus,” Thomson said.

“With the support of the Queensland government, we hope not only to successfully deliver this project, but create valuable supply chains to ensure the success of future projects.” Enditem