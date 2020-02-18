Aussie Home Loans heiress Deborah Symond gives birth to a baby boy named Beau

Aussie Home Loans heiress Deborah Symond O’Neil has given birth to her first child Beau in Sydney’s leading private hospital, Mater.

The 31-year-old daughter of Australian financier John Symond announced her pregnancy on August 14, 2019, almost 18 months after her extravagant wedding on Hamilton Island to property developer Ned O’Neil.

The pair looked radiant in professional photos Deborah released just days after the birth on February 13, cradling the newborn in matching navy blue designer ensembles.

It is the first child for the couple, who met over a decade ago through family friends before realising their father’s were old associates – Ned’s being super-yacht broker and owner of Rose Bay Marina, Denis O’Neil.

‘Beau Symond O’Neil. Our darling boy, we dreamed of you and now you’re here, our hearts have never been so full,’ Deborah wrote on Instagram.

The owner of high-end leisurewear label Mode Sportif thanked her ‘birth team’ for their help before leaving Mater Hospital in North Sydney on February 17, her bundle of joy wrapped up in French luxury brand Tartine et Chocolat.

Less than two weeks ago, still 38 weeks pregnant, Deborah ensured all eyes were on her by wearing a glamorous white feathered $861 midi-dress from Ganni and a trendy pair of $1,125 silver lace-up stilettos by Gianvito Rossi to her baby shower.

The businesswoman wore her short blonde hair in loose waves, opting for subtle makeup punctuated with smokey brown eyeshadow and a pair of glittering diamond hoop earrings.

No detail was overlooked by luxury Sydney event planners The Curated Life, who filled every corner of the room with white, blue and gold balloons and covered the table with piles of pale blue hydrangeas and white orchids.

The elaborate flower arrangements were created by award-winning florist Seed Flora, who decorates star-studded fashion shows, Westfield shopping centres and even Sydney Town Hall.

Guests were seen picking from plates laden with smoked salmon sandwiches, artisan breads, jam scones and chocolate brownies in Instagram videos from the event.

A white cake emblazoned with a large hot air balloon created by swanky Sydney confectioner Stacy Brewer Cakes was served for dessert.

Fashionistas and influencers made up the guest list, with ‘It’ girl Nadia Fairfax and blogger-turned-entrepreneur Alyce Tran sharing sweet Instagram photos from the lunch.