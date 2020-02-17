Aussie NBA star Patty Mills fies home and donates supplies to bushfire victims

Australian basketball player Patrick ‘Patty’ Mills has used his week-long holiday to fly home to help bushfire victims.

The San Antonio Spurs champion travelled to bushfire-ravaged country towns in New South Wales over the weekend.

Mills, who is originally from Canberra, donated supplies with money from his own pocket and spoke with locals who lost everything.

‘Today was heavy,’ the 31-year-old wrote on Saturday as he documented his experience on Twitter.

‘We visited three country towns in New South Wales, massively affected by the wildfires. In Mogo, a small heritage town on the South Coast of NSW, we gave back to locals who have lost their homes, businesses and schools.

‘Generators, torches, portable stoves, batteries, water, non-perishables: In addition to funds, these are some of the items that the impacted communities need.

‘Now, more than ever, these people need our business. Support local.’

The 170-year-old town of Mogo was hit by some of the most ferocious fires seen during the 2019/20 bushfire season.

A pop-up shopping and commercial hub is about to go up in the town to help bushfire-destroyed businesses.

The star then moved on to Wallaga Lake, south of Mogo, and worked with an Aboriginal community building hydropanels.

‘We then trekked to Wallaga Lake to build SOURCE Hydropanels to provide clean drinking water for a small Aboriginal community,’ he wrote.

Cobargo was the last stop.

Mills donated money to help the rebuild the destroyed town.

‘We ended the day in Cabargo for an opportunity to listen and learn. A local family welcomed us into their home and shared their devastating reality.

‘My observation? These people are incredibly resilient and their spirits are through the roof.’

Mills also played basketball with locals.

‘We contributed to Cabargo’s relief centre but once again, it is basketball that has brought us together.’

The small heritage village of Cobargo was devastated by bushfires that killed two people and destroyed dozens of homes on New Year’s Eve.

Mills has been using his Twitter account to raise awareness of the Australian bushfire crisis since December.

‘The Australian fires are leaving an unprecedented amount of devastation. While I’ve continued to stay focused on court, my heart has been in Australia,’ he wrote on Twitter.