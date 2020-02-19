Aussie open water swimmer gamble pays off

A huge gamble has paid off for Bailey Armstrong after he rolled the dice and came up trumps to make the final round of qualifying to become Australia’s sole 10km open water swimmer at the Tokyo Olympics.

Armstrong and fellow Queenslander Hayden Cotter have progressed to the final Olympic team qualifying race in Fukuoka, Japan in May after being the first two Australians home in the Marathon World Series race in Doha.

Cotter, 19, was always considered in the Tokyo mix after officially qualifying for the next stage of Olympic selection at Doha at last month’s national open water titles in Adelaide.

He joined Nick Sloman, Jack Wilson and Nicholas Rollo as the Australian competitors to officially progress to the next qualifying stage after being the four fastest across the line at the three-day national titles in January.

However, an undaunted Armstrong made the gutsy decision to pay his own way to contest the Doha race in a last ditch attempt to remain in Tokyo calculations after getting the green light from national selectors following a preparation disrupted by illness.

And it appears to have been money well spent.

After Cotter was the first Australian home at Doha in an impressive seventh place, Armstrong pipped compatriot Kai Edwards by just 0.01 of a second to be the next Dolphin across the line in 16th in the 82-strong, world class field.

Cotter and Armstrong will now battle it out in Japan next month with the first from Oceania home earning Tokyo Olympic 10km selection for Australia.

“Bailey was actually sick with gastric before the Australian championship in Adelaide,” Swimming Australia open water performance director Greg Shaw told Swimming World website.

“He is not the most talented swimmer but Bailey is a great open water swimmer, a hard worker and a tough racer – he becomes a different athlete in the ocean.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Lee – who has already qualified as Australia’s 10km female swimmer at Tokyo – finished seventh in the 53-strong women’s race at Doha.