Aussie share market wipes strong start to finish flat

SYDNEY, April 23 (Xinhua) — The Australian share market finished marginally lower on Thursday sliding from an early surge as healthcare stocks plummeted.

At 10:30 (AEST), the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 4.10 points or 0.079 percent at 5,217.10, while the broader All ordinaries index was down 1.00 points or 0.019 percent at 5,272.80.

It is the fourth straight negative finish by the Aussie market which was over 2 percent higher in early trade and by close was around 5 percent lower for the week.

Resource stocks were the most improved, with energy and retailers both closing more than two percent higher, while tech stocks also managed modest gains.

Weighing on the market were financials and healthcare, which sank as stocks in the country’s biggest private hospital operator slumped.

Ramsay Health Care which was seeking to raise 1.4 billion Australian dollars (881.6 million U.S. dollars) for an expansion bid, finished 5.86 percent lower.

In the financial space, Australia’s big banks sank with the Commonwealth Bank down (0.71 percent), ANZ down (0.06 percent), Westpac Bank down (0.39 percent) and National Australia Bank down (1.13 percent).

Mining stocks rallied with Rio Tinto up (1.01 percent), BHP up (2.69 percent), Fortescue Metals up (1.10 percent) and goldminer Newcrest up (3.90 percent).

The country’s oil and gas producers surged with Oil Search up (3.73 percent), Santos up (6.77 percent) and Woodside Petroleum up (2.04 percent).

Australia’s largest supermarkets sank with Coles down (0.74 percent), and Woolworths down (0.44 percent).

Meanwhile telecommunications giant Telstra dropped (0.33 percent), the national carrier Qantas lost altitude (0.60 percent) and biomedical firm CSL slumped (2.04 percent). Enditem