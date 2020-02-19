Aussie stars to play in women’s IPL

Australia’s women will be able to play in IPL exhibition matches in India this year after tensions between the two countries’ cricket boards denied them of the chance in 2019.

Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy were not invited to last year’s high-profile games, as the relationship between Cricket Australia and the Board of Control for Cricket in India hit rock bottom.

The star trio had originally agreed to play in the event before being overlooked as negotiations over the men’s one-day series in the middle of the Australian summer wore on.

But the relationship between CA and the BCCI has now been repaired, with Sourav Ganguly installed as president of the Indian body.

The two boards met in January and Ganguly confirmed this week that India had agreed to play a day-night Test in Australia next summer.

It was also agreed that Australia’s best women cricketers would be made available for IPL exhibition matches, which will be expanded to include a fourth team in 2020.

It’s hoped the additional team would result in more of Australia’s stars being invited to feature.

“We went to India for the one-day series, part of the board, and we met with the BCCI and it was a great chat,” CA board member Mel Jones told AAP at Fox Cricket’s Women’s World Cup launch.

“It was really positive on a variety of different fronts with a variety of different things, including our Australian women’s players being available for their women’s exhibition matches.”

The move is a significant one, as Indian players and officials hope to launch a fully-fledged Women’s IPL in as soon as two years time.

Meanwhile formal confirmation on the pink-ball Test is expected to come shortly but it’s expected it will be played in Adelaide, while the Gabba will host the Border-Gavaskar series opener.

India have also agreed to host England in a day-night Test, after having played their first against Bangladesh in November.

“Hats off to India too. They do the most touring of all the national teams in international cricket,” Jones said.

“They are expanding the game constantly.

“They had their own day-night Test too… They see with the game moving forward for the health of Test cricket, it needs to have a couple of different elements.

“(We) were all in agreement about the importance of Test match cricket and taking it to as many people as we can, without taking away the integrity of the series.”