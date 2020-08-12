Aussie state of Victoria records another 21 deaths, 410 new COVID-19 infections

SYDNEY, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — The Australian state of Victoria recorded another 21 deaths and 410 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, again breaking the record for the country’s deadliest day.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said all those who died were in their 70s or older, and 16 of the deaths were linked to the state’s aged care system.

The total number of active cases in Victoria stood at 7,877, with 2,961 not linked to any known source.

While the number of deaths attributed to the virus were at an all time high, daily new infections has been in decline since the move from stage 3 to stage 4 restrictions in the capital city of Melbourne on Aug. 2.

“With… a larger number I think of Victorians who are doing the right thing … our experts remain firm in the view that this will drive the numbers down,” Andrews said.

Victoria’s health care sector remained particularly hard hit, with close to 2,000 active cases in aged care facilities, and 1,079 healthcare workers testing positive for the virus.

Earlier this week, an organization representing Australian physicians raised concerns over the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospital workers.

Andrews said that there were 68 million gloves, 19 million surgical masks, and 2 million face shields in reserve and ready to be distributed to hospitals where necessary.

Melbourne’s stage 4 restrictions, which include a nightly curfew and mandatory use of face masks in public, are set to be lifted on Sept. 13. Enditem