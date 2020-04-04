Aussie students, staff at major educational facilities in hard-hit state among latest COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY, April 4 (Xinhua) — Students and employees of nine major educational institutions were among more than 100 latest confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia’s New South Wales, bringing the total number of people infected by the disease in the hard-hit state to nearly 2,500, health authorities said on Saturday.

Primary schools, high schools, a senior college and a vocational institute all reported confirmed cases of the COVID-19, while a childcare center in the Blacktown area had at least seven workers and six children testing positive for the virus, according to state authorities.

More than 100 people currently under quarantine in hotels in state capital Sydney are also being tested for the COVID-19 after reporting symptoms.

The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed cases in New South Wales to 2,493, state health authorities reported. Twelve deaths in the state make up the 30 COVID-19 fatalities in Australia, with 5,544 confirmed cases of infection nationwide as of late Saturday, according to local media.