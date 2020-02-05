Aussie university student, 21, trapped in Wuhan says it’s like living in an ‘apocalyptic wasteland’

An Australian university student trapped in Wuhan has described living in the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus as an ‘apocalyptic wasteland’.

Lyubov Ahuja, who moved from Ukraine to Australia with her family 13 years ago, has spent the past year-and-a-half in Wuhan studying a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at the Tongji Medical College.

The 21-year-old said the city of 11million people was ‘deathly quiet’ when the lockdown was first announced almost two weeks ago, Nine News reported.

Ms Ahuja said she has only seen one other person since Wuhan was shut off from the rest of the world and she only goes outside to stock up on supplies.

‘Everyone is paranoid, wearing masks, everyone is completely covering themselves. There is this feeling of paranoia among everyone, just looking at everyone else thinking are they possibly sick,’ she said.

‘Despite having two masks on myself, and a huge jacket and a hood covering my hair, covering my hands, I am still sometimes scared to breathe.’

Describing the reality of the streets, Ms Ahuja declared Wuhan an ‘apocalyptic wasteland’.

Ms Ahuja’s parents, who live in Canberra with her younger sisters, are concerned by the scale of the deadly outbreak and want her to come home.

But Ms Ahuja is unlikely to board a flight out of the city as she does not want to leave her dog Arwen.

‘Because of Chinese New Year, and everyone leaving and abandoning their pets there are no spaces in pet boarding, and I cannot abandon her,’ she said.

The 21-year-old said she has been in contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Ms Ahuja said she knows she is not sick as she has completely isolated herself but she is worried she would fall ill if she were to board a plane with hundreds of other evacuees.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 24,000 people across the globe were infected with the virus, and 490 people had died.

There are 13 confirmed cases of the illness in Australia.