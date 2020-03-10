Aussie women’s prize money a game changer

Cricket Australia’s promise to pay the gap and provide prize parity for their women after Sunday’s Twenty20 World Cup final could prove a catalyst for other sports.

Australia’s women will pocket $1.51 million from the ICC if they win Sunday’s decider against India, some $900,000 short of the men’s prize money.

However CA promised last year to pay that gap regardless of Australia’s result in the tournament.

Generally speaking, prize money parity is more common in individual sports, with tennis one such example.

However team sports have often lagged behind.

Teams at last year’s women’s FIFA World Cup were playing for just 7.5 per cent of the prize money on offer at the previous year’s men’s tournament.

And Women’s Sports Australia deputy chair Gen Simmons believed CA’s promise had sparked conversations in other sports towards the same movement.

“It’s quite a bold thing to do, and it’s definitely caused a bit of a current through the sports network (by) just showing how committed Cricket Australia are to having gender equality,” Simmons told AAP.

“From a Women’s Sports Australia perspective, we hope this can become a landmark what Cricket Australia have done and that other sports can follow.

“Obviously it’s a bit different on finances for different sports … Maybe you’re not going to match the prize money the men are getting.

“But to take steps to show what you are aiming for and we are hoping we will get to this point.”

The ICC said last year they have a long-term commitment towards providing prize parity themselves.

Positive moves have already been made, with the prize money for this year’s women’s tournament being 320 per cent higher than for the last one in the Caribbean.

“Sport has a unique role to play in influencing and leading the way on gender equality,” CA chief executive Kevin Roberts said.

“Prize parity is just one part of the gender equation but a very symbolic one when it comes to demonstrating a willingness to invest, and the recognition of skill and effort regardless of gender.

“Cricket Australia is proud to play its part in developing a pathway and vision for gender equality in Australian sport.

“While it’s important to celebrate the significant progress achieved for girls and women who play cricket today, there is still more to be done.”