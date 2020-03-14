Aussies beat fatigue to face New Zealand

Australia’s players insist they have shrugged off fatigue from a hectic schedule as they prepare for one of their latest-finishing home summers in 135 years.

Cricket will overlap with the football season by the time of Friday’s one-day clash with New Zealand at the SCG, with two more games to follow in Sydney and Hobart.

Friday’s match will mark the latest in the summer an international has been played at the SCG outside of a World Cup or charity match since way back in 1884-85.

The topsy-turvy summer has also had an impact on Australia’s stars.

Since they last played a match at home in the January 3 Test against New Zealand at the SCG, they have been to India, South Africa and featured in the Big Bash League.

Another Twenty20 series is also scheduled in New Zealand for later this month, before the players finally go on a break.

Coach Justin Langer admitted last weekend he was managing a weary team, with the one-day World Cup and away Ashes series all part of a busy last 12 months.

But players insisted this week that wouldn’t be an issue come Friday night against New Zealand.

“I actually felt like I didn’t play enough cricket leading up to the one-day series,” Marnus Labuschagne said.

“Because there was such a big gap between the end of the Big Bash and Sheffield Shield.

“It probably felt like I was missing playing a bit more, so it took me a while to get going in the one-day series.”

More troubling for Australia could be that they only jumped off a plane from South Africa on Monday, after almost 12 hours in the air flying home.

In comparison, New Zealand have made the leisurely trip across the Tasman after a successful home series against India.

“The biggest challenge for us was the long flight to South Africa and the quick turnaround,” opener David Warner said.

“They are little minor things that are out of our control. We’ve got to go out here and put a good performance on the board.”