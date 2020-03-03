Aussies keep hurt Perry close for T20 semi

Ellyse Perry will be asked to help mentor Australia’s Twenty20 World Cup title defence after being ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring tear.

Perry was handed the shattering news on Tuesday morning, when scans confirmed the worst after she left the field in tears in Monday’s clutch win over New Zealand.

It means Australia will have to play without her in a T20 World Cup match in Thursday’s semi-final for the first time in history, after Perry played every game since the tournament began in 2009.

However, Australia opted against replacing her in the squad, meaning she can still remain in the dressing room and dugout during matches.

That access would have been denied if she was replaced.

“She will definitely have a part to play,” coach Matthew Mott said.

“Her experience around World Cups and the person that she is, she is already a real strong leader in our group. I think she will take that up a level.

“She will be a big part of our bowling planning meetings – which she already is.

“She will also take a lot of responsibility for that. She will relish being busy and being helpful where she can.”

Perry has helped the country to the title four times and was the ICC’s women’s player of the year last year.

Australia face a stark challenge without her against either South Africa or England at the SCG on Thursday night though.

They have won just seven of 12 games without her in the T20 format since her debut in 2009, compared to 80 of 120 with her.

Perry is the top-ranked allrounder in women’s T20 cricket, averaging 28 with the bat and 19 with the ball.

The hosts will be missing their two fastest bowlers for the finals, after speedster Tayla Vlaeminck was ruled out with a foot injury before the tournament began.

Nicola Carey or Annabel Sutherland could figure more, while Delissa Kimmince or the fit-again Sophie Molineux will likely be brought into the team.

“We’re as well prepared as anyone to deal with the things that keep getting thrown at us,” Mott said.

“The group has been incredible, no one is feeling sorry for themselves.

“When you’ve got leaders like Ellyse who turn up to the drinks last night as a team, it was as though there is no injury there.”

The 29-year-old’s injury is particularly cruel, given Perry played a vital role in the development of the women’s game to the point where a sold-out final at the MCG on Sunday is a target.

But Mott insisted there were no regrets over playing her on Monday, after she’d battled hip and shoulder injuries in the lead-up.

“No regrets at all, it was a different injury,” he said.

“She was aware there were potential risks with a number of issues she had.

“Her impact yesterday was huge, and it was a must-win game. It basically was our semi-final or quarter-final.

“She’s taken it amazingly well. With a few of the niggles that come along at any given time she probably thought there could be one that could keep her out.”