Aussies Kennedy, Hindley take Tour wins

Australian star Lucy Kennedy sealed successive overall victories in the Herald Sun Tour on a dramatic day of cycling at Falls Creek.

Amid fears over wild weather and wet roads, the start of the women’s race moved to Mt Beauty, taking Thursday’s opening 30km descent out of the course.

Race officials made the decision with riders’ safety in mind, just five days after a huge crash had brought down most of the peloton at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road race.

Several cyclists were taken to hospital as a result of the crash, leaving some teams depleted for the Herald Sun Tour.

Kennedy’s Mitchelton-Scott outfit was hit hard, with Georgia Williams, Grace Brown and Jessica Allen all ruled out.

It meant the Australian World Tour team took the bare minimum four riders into the Herald Sun Tour, with Kennedy joined by Gracie Elvin, Jessica Roberts and late addition Sarah Roy.

But they did enough to get Kennedy over the line for overall honours after she finished third in Thursday’s shortened race of about 50km.

The brutal climb up Falls Creek came down to a sprint in three, with New Zealand’s Ella Harris beating Jaime Gunning and Kennedy across the line.

“It’s really, really satisfying,” Kennedy said.

“I wouldn’t say I was nervous. I was excited and I was really motivated and the team here were just amazing.

“I never felt in trouble; I was always really calm.

“Even though we didn’t have a full team, they were really strong and I owe a lot of it to them.”

Earlier in the men’s event, Australian rising star Jai Hindley won stage two after pre-race favourite Simon Yates was dropped from the lead group with about 6km to go.

Hindley outlasted Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sebastian Berwick (St George) in the final sprint to take out the 117.6km stage.

“It was pretty touch and go,” Hindley said.

“Hats off to Damien and Seb Berwick, they were super strong and I just couldn’t shake them.

“I just thought with 300 (metres) to go, I probably went a bit early and then held back a bit, then Seb went and I could follow him and came around in the end.

“I’m just stoked to finish off all the hard work that the boys did today.”

Hindley also took the overall lead in the five-stage event from Sunweb teammate Alberto Dainese.

Only bonus seconds from Thursday’s result separate Hindley, Howson and Berwick in the general classification with three stages left.

Team Bridge Lane’s Nick White remains in hospital after suffering two fractured ribs and a punctured lung in a crash on stage one.

White finished the opening stage but did not start stage two and has been ruled out of the Melbourne to Warrnambool classic on February 15.