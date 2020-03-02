Aussies’ Olympic baseball event postponed

Australia’s national baseball side are the latest Olympic hopefuls to have their path to the Tokyo Games clogged by coronavirus after a qualifying tournament was postponed.

Australia were slated to travel to Taiwan to take part in a last-chance Olympic qualifier on April 1-5.

That six-team event, also involving the hosts along with China, the Netherlands, and the second and third teams from this month’s American Olympic qualifying tournament, is now scheduled to take place on June 17-21.

“This decision is based on athlete health first and foremost,” Baseball Australia chief executive Cam Vale said in a statement.

“The coronavirus is a difficult and complex issue for everyone worldwide, and sport is no exception.

“Medical and government authorities have been engaged in the making of this decision, and given the information available it is the right one.”

Australia must win the qualifier to secure the sixth and final berth at the Tokyo 2020 tournament.

Numerous sporting organisations have been forced to take action to prevent the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide.

Tokyo 2020 organisers have tried to downplay concerns about coronavirus affecting the Games, while Australian Olympic boss John Coates also recently moved to reassure athletes and spectators.

Elsewhere, the Hockeyroos’ away Pro League clashes with China scheduled for this month have been postponed, while February’s Olympic soccer qualifying matches involving the Matildas – originally slated for Wuhan, the city at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak – were shifted first to Nanjing and then to Sydney.