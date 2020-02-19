Aussies on virus-hit ship prepare to leave

Fifteen Australians will remain on a coronavirus-infected cruise ship to stay near family who have contracted the deadly disease.

About 200 Australians will be evacuated on a Qantas flight to a former workers’ site near Darwin on Wednesday, to begin a two-week isolation period to stem the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 15 people had chosen to stay behind.

“The predominate reason for that is that they are staying, in many cases, with family members who have actually contracted the virus and are receiving medical attention in Japan,” he told reporters in Adelaide.

More than 30 Australians have contracted the virus on The Diamond Princess, which has been quarantined in Yokohama for more than two weeks.

Mr Morrison said he understood the frustration of people who had been stuck on the ship.

“We want to get them home to their families as soon as possible,” he said.

Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy says the older evacuees will have continuous access to medical assistance.

“I can be absolutely confident that they will be very well looked after here, in much better facilities than being in a tiny cabin on a cruise ship,” he told reporters in Darwin.

The cruise ship evacuees will be kept separate from hundreds of people already in isolation at the facility, who were evacuated from the Chinese epicentre of the virus.

Professor Murphy has sought to alleviate concerns in the Darwin community, saying they will be completely protected from the disease.

Wednesday’s flight will also include New Zealanders, who will be transferred home after landing in Darwin.

Cabin crew of the Qantas flight will be subject to two weeks of home quarantine after returning from the rescue mission.

Meanwhile, 36 people remaining on Christmas Island are also preparing to fly home on Wednesday after most of the quarantined group returned to the mainland on Monday.

After the final group leaves, the facility will be readied for the possibility of more Australians facing the two-week isolation period.

There have been 15 cases of the virus in Australia, with eight people now recovered and the rest in a stable condition.

There are now more than 72,000 cases worldwide, with 1868 reported deaths.