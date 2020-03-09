Aussies ready for T20 final spin assault

Australia are ready for the spin-barrage that will confront them in Sunday’s Twenty20 World Cup final at the MCG.

After being bamboozled by India’s slower bowlers in their opening group game, Australia went about devising a better approach to the turning ball.

Legspinner Poonam Yadav ran through Australia with a match-winning spell of 4-19 against Australia at the Sydney Showground.

Yadav and Australian quick Megan Schutt are the tournament’s leading wicket-takers with nine each.

Australian allrounder Sophie Molineux said the team was in a much better position to handle India this time around.

The hosts have played Sri Lanka and Bangladesh since their 17-run loss on February 21.

“We had a bit of reflecting after that game and we have definitely learnt a lot – the slower spin that we don’t necessarily face over here in Australia because we pretty much bowl a lot quicker,” Molineux said.

“We have definitely brought that into our net sessions and have been working on that in the background.

“We have also played Sri Lanka and Bangladesh since then and they bowl pretty similar as well. Hopefully we have taken a little bit away from that.

“We have training (on Saturday) and we will definitely have another crack at it again but we are pretty confident we are able to negate that this time.”

Also working in Australia’s favour is the MCG pitch expected to be a flatter and less spin-friendly than what they faced up to in Sydney.

Australia will likely take an unchanged line-up into the decider as they chase a fifth World Cup title, with star allrounder Ellyse Perry already ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Meg Lanning team’s appearance in the final will ensure the highest crowd at a standalone women’s sporting event in Australia, comfortably topping the 53,034 people that watched last year’s AFLW grand final.

But organisers are desperate to beat the world record crowd for a women’s sporting fixture which is 90,185 for the 1999 soccer World Cup final