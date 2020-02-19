Aussies to shuffle batting through T20 Cup

Australia are ready to adopt a floating batting order in the women’s Twenty20 World Cup to ensure they get the most out of superstars like Ellyse Perry.

The Aussies have one of the deepest line-ups in the world, with Perry regularly slated to come in at No.5 and Rachael Haynes at No.6.

It has raised concerns that both bat too low with Perry not out in five of her six T20 innings last year and Haynes only batting four times in nine games.

Research by the side’s coaching staff shows players batting at No.6 or lower rarely face more than 10 balls in T20 cricket.

That has prompted coach Matthew Mott to promote a floating order that varies depending on the situation, keeping opponents guessing and ensuring the right players arrive when needed.

Out-of-form opener Alyssa Healy will retain her spot alongside Beth Mooney, amid confidence the wicketkeeper-batter can regain the form that made her player of the tournament in Australia’s 2018 World T20 success with her aggressive approach.

Below them Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning, Perry, Haynes and the allrounders could be shuffled around.

“Our order is structured but flexible,” Mott told AAP.

“A lot of that will be around our research on who we are playing, where they are likely to bowl, what totals we are chasing as well. And then the match ups.

“You (opposition sides) can plan all you like but if you don’t know if someone is coming out at No.8 or No.3, you have to think on the run a lot more.

“I think that’s where we will keep going more down that path.

“Our theory has been to put our higher strikers up in the top four to cover that power play, but now I think all our batters are playing in that vein.”

A similar approach was adopted by Brisbane Heat to win this summer’s Women’s Big Bash League, with their order constantly changing during the tournament.

Australia’s batting form has been indifferent in the lead in to Friday’s World Cup opener against India but players and Mott have remained steadfast that their attacking approach will pay off.

“There is going to be a degree of flexibility and I think that is important,” Mott said.

“So it will be more about who is going to match up better.”