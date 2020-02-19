Aust men pay for online child abuse:report

Some 256 Australian residents are suspected of having paid for live-streamed child abuse from the Philippines, the Australian Institute of Criminology has found.

The AIC research, to be released on Wednesday, also shows more than 2700 financial transactions believed to be payments for extreme child abuse were made between 2006 and 2018, The Australian reported.

The analysis links Austrac financial transaction data with criminal histories from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission and profiles webcam predators as likely to be aged in their 50s or 60s, most of whom have no criminal record.

The research is being released ahead of a forum on Countering Child Sexual Exploitation at the National Press Club in Canberra.