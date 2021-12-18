Australia and South Korea sign a defense agreement worth $717 million dollars.

Australia and South Korea have signed a defense agreement worth $717 million dollars.

Hanwha, a South Korean defense company, will supply artillery weapons, supply vehicles, and radars to the Australian army.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Monday, Australia and South Korea agreed to a defense deal worth one billion Australian dollars ((dollar)717 million).

Hanwha, a South Korean defense company, will supply artillery weapons, supply vehicles, and radars to the Australian army under the new agreement.

The contract was signed in the presence of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is in Canberra for a four-day visit.

The two countries’ diplomatic relations are celebrating their 60th anniversary this year.

“Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the Republic of Korea is built on a shared commitment to defense and security cooperation.

The Hanwha contract “shows the value of industrial collaboration in assisting our countries in addressing mutual security challenges,” Morrison said.

He also stated that the agreement will result in the creation of at least 300 jobs in Australia, where Hanwha has a subsidiary.

“The new vehicles’ primary ability is to fire and move quickly while avoiding enemy counter-attack.

According to Australia’s Defense Minister, Peter Dutton, “this project will result in a significant increase in the level of firepower and security for Australian artillery capability.”

“In a rapidly changing global environment, we are committed to keeping our region safe while protecting our interests.”

The defense contract comes after Australia recently announced a deal with the United States and the United Kingdom to build nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS program.

When it came to geopolitical outlook and peace on the Korean Peninsula, Moon said South Korea and Australia shared similar values.

Both governments are looking forward to expanding their current bilateral cooperation, he added.

Separately, Australia and South Korea agreed to work on clean energy technology and critical minerals for a “net zero emissions future” worth (dollar)100 million.

The Low and Zero Emissions Technology Partnership, according to Energy Minister Angus Taylor, will strengthen cooperation on low-emissions technologies, which will be critical in helping Australia achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

*Written by Islamuddin Sajid