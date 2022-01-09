Australia claims that Novak Djokovic is not being held captive, dismissing reports that he is a prisoner.

According to the Australian government, world N1 is “free to leave at any time he chooses, and Border Force will actually facilitate that.”

The Australian government has denied that Novak Djokovic is being held “as a prisoner” while awaiting a visa hearing.

“Mr Djokovic is not being held captive in Australia; he is free to leave at any time he chooses, and Border Force will actually facilitate that,” Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said to reporters on Friday.

After being detained over a visa issue as he arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday, the 34-year-old Serbian star has been holed up in a detention hotel for the past two days.

The detention of Djokovic prompted the Serbian government to accuse Canberra of “harassing” the 34-year-old, a charge denied by Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

For the first time since his arrest, the Serbian star spoke out on Friday to thank his fans for their support.

“Thank you to people all over the world for your continued support,” he said in an Instagram story.

I can sense it, and it’s very much appreciated.”

“Thank you to my family, Serbia, and all good people around the world who are sending me support,” he added in Serbian.

“Thank you, dear God, for your health.”

Tennis Australia reportedly told unvaccinated players they could enter the country for the Australian Open if they had caught Covid within the previous six months, according to a document leaked to Melbourne’s Herald Sun.

Players can enter Australia with an “overseas medical exemption certificate,” but it must be reviewed by an Australian medical practitioner and recorded on a register in order to play at Melbourne Park, the tournament venue, according to the information sheet.

“We reiterate that the easiest way to ensure access to Melbourne Park for the Australian Open is to be fully vaccinated,” the organization said, adding that it had appointed a panel to review medical exemptions at short notice.

A recent confirmed Covid infection is one of the valid reasons for a temporary medical exemption.

Cardiovascular disease, acute medical conditions, and serious adverse reactions to a Covid vaccine are among the other medical conditions.

Regardless, the recommendation is given.

