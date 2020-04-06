Australia Coronavirus cases stable, cruise ships sent home

3/3 DIA

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia reported a continuing decline in new coronavirus infections and conducted Saturday’s largest peacetime maritime operation at Sydney Harbor, in which foreign cruise ships were refueled before being driven out of local waters.

Confirmed cases increased by 198 within 24 hours through Saturday afternoon, a national total of 5,548, according to data from the Department of Health. The number of deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, rose to 30.

As a result, the country’s daily new infection rate was around 5%, well below the 25 to 30% increase recorded about two weeks ago. However, officials stressed that it was too early to win.

“I would really warn against thinking that we have fully survived this because we definitely did not,” said Paul Kelly, deputy health director, in a television review. “We have to be really hypervigilant now.”

Australia has imposed strict social distancing, including restricting public meetings to just two people. State borders, cafes, clubs, parks and gyms have been closed. Several states have also empowered the police to enforce the rules through heavy local fines and possible prison terms.

“Australians’ hard work is starting to bring real dividends on saving lives and preventing infection,” Health Minister Greg Hunt told Sky News. “Each of us can save a life, or each of us can risk a life by doing wrong.”

In Sydney, the New South Wales State Police (NSW) coordinated the movements of five foreign-flagged cruise ships that carried hundreds of crew members as they entered the port to refuel and replenish supplies before returning to their home ports.

Cruise ships have become a focal point in Australia’s response to the pandemic, with public anger after Carnival Corp’s Ruby Princess was allowed to disembark passengers in Sydney last month, many of whom later tested positive for COVID-19.

Cruise ships are responsible for around 20% of Australian coronavirus cases. Seven deaths and more than 600 infections were attributed to the Ruby Princess alone.

Australia’s decision to close its ports has led to tense negotiations with several ships still in its territorial waters.

The operation in Sydney Harbor on Saturday also allowed crews to be transferred between ships so workers could join the ship closest to their home.

Pacific workers

While cruise liners were being shipped away, the State Department said on Saturday that Pacific country workers who work as fruit pickers and farm workers may extend their visas by another 12 months.

“This will enable them to support themselves and continue to make a vital contribution to the Australian agricultural sector and food security,” Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement, noting that many were trapped in Australia due to the country’s ban on international travel were.

Several Australian research institutions have joined the international hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine or treatment for the virus.

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), Australia’s leading biosecurity research agency, announced on Saturday that it had received $ 220 million ($ 132 million) from the government to upgrade its facilities.

On Thursday, the Australian national science agency operated by CSIRO announced that it had started preclinical testing of two potential vaccines at its high-security biosecurity facility near Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Monash University in Melbourne said a study it had conducted showed that a widely used anti-parasite, ivermectin, used to treat lice, can kill coronavirus growing in cell culture within 48 hours. However, trials had to be carried out on people and the authorities warned people against self-medication.

In neighboring New Zealand, the number of confirmed cases rose by 52 to 824 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health. New Zealand has so far reported one death from COVID-19.

