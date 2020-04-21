Australia coronavirus: government to pay airlines to continue domestic flights – as it happened

Coalition agrees to pay airlines to keep ‘minimal schedule’ of Australian flights, Kevin Rudd slams Donald Trump’s ‘lunatic’ WHO decision, and Australian leaders discuss school attendance. This blog is now closed
That interview with the prime minister is where we will leave things this evening. Here are today’s key events:
- The government announced a set of national principles for how schools should respond to Covid-19, but states and territories will make decisions on schools in their jurisdictions and you should follow the advice of your home state.
- Scott Morrison said it would be at least four weeks until restrictions could be eased.
- Morrison announced three things that need to be in place before restrictions can be eased. They are increased testing, better contact tracing (likely through an app) and local response capabilities – the ability to lock down localised areas using multiple agencies, such as the Australian Defence Force.
- The attorney general, Christian Porter, announced the government would reduce the consultation period for changes to enterprise bargaining agreements to 24 hours. Labor, the Greens and unions are opposed.
- Parliament will return for a trial week in May.
- Morrison said some election promises would need to be reconsidered because of the costs to the economy and the government of the Covid-19 response.
- Elective surgery suspensions will start to be lifted next week.
- The government reinstated its commitment to the World Health Organisation, citing its work in the Pacific.
Stay safe and well and we will see you again tomorrow.
Sales asks about a bailout for the airlines. Morrison doesn’t directly answer the question:
Of course we want to see two viable commercial airlines in Australia. I’m concerned about all those jobs. Jobkeeper is there to protect 6 million jobs. The government has been clear about our support for jobs. We are not going to get in the way of a market commercial solution to that issue in Virgin. And there are many things going on there.
Secondly, we’re going to make sure anything we do in this space, like in other countries, we would do it on a sector-wide basis. We have clear principles here. What’s very important is that we don’t get in the way of a commercial solution.
Morrison is asked about the health risks based on age groups, with Sales pointing to higher rates of death among people aged in their 70s and 80s.
She asks Morrison if he is concerned that people under the age of 50, who are bearing the brunt of the economic upheaval, could rebel against the restrictions. He says:
I can assure you no one wants these restrictions in any longer than they have to be in. It’s one of the reasons we don’t go for that complete eradication strategy. A, it’s very elusive. And the costs to those livelihoods are very significant, with no real clear additional benefit, at least from the evidence we’re getting at the moment.
He says it’s about striking a balance. “You can win the health war and lose the economic war, but you’ve got to deal with both of them at the same time.”
Morrison warns that without getting in place the health protections the government announced earlier today – increased testing, more contact tracing and local responses – there is a risk the outbreak becomes worse again.
Look at New York, London, Spain, all of those places – that could be Australia. We should not kid ourselves – the success we’ve had at the moment protects us from ending up where they are right now. If you don’t keep it under control, it will get away from you quickly and then you’ll have to lock down even harder and the economic cost will be even worse.
Sales turns to schools and asks if there is any reason schools should not be re-opened sooner rather than later.
Morrison says there has been confusion on this issue because of the different levels of risk to children and their teachers.
For adults the risk is different. Where are the adults at risk? They’re at risk when they’re with each other. Teachers are more at risk in the staffroom than they are in the classroom. The other place they’re at risk is during school drop-off and pick-up, where there might be groupings of parents That needs to be better arranged.
Morrison he says appropriate protections can be achieved and tells people to listen to decisions made by premiers in their individual states.
When I can send my kids to school and get taught in a classroom face to face, that’s what I want my kids to do.
Morrison says a tracing app that could be used to trace contacts with confirmed Covid-19 cases is not yet ready to go.
He says he would like to see it ready in the next two weeks.
I’d like to see it ready in the next fortnight. I indicated that the other day. The technical side of it has been going well.
There are a lot of issues we still have to resolve for its use in Australia and the privacy issues are paramount amongst that. The attorney general is spending a lot of time on that at the moment. But the purpose of this tracing app is pretty straightforward.
Morrison says that right now, contact tracing is based on close contacts being tracked down by teams of public health workers.
What you can do with technology, with a permission-based app, is where two of the phones that have downloaded the app are in contact with each other for a period of 15 minutes or more, then those numbers can go into secure encrypted location, not in the phones, not available to either of those users.
That can be unlocked where someone has been identified as having contracted the virus and that’s been identified by a medical professional. And then in that case the medical authorities have the numbers and they can get in contact and that can be done very quick.
Morrison talks about the possibility of broader “surveillance-type” testing as the next possible phase of the government’s response.
You need to know where it might break out. That is another level where we are beyond no.
We have one of the best testing regimes in the world and have had for many weeks. The level of accuracy we’re getting and how many cases we have of what we believe is out there is one of the highest in the world.
Sales asks if authorities are working based on a number of cases that they think Australia’s health system could reasonably tolerate per week.
Morrison says no. He says they are focused on keeping the rate of transmission below a score of 1.
And that’s where we currently are right now. We’ve been now in each state, except for Tasmania now, for over a week. And what’s important over the next few weeks is we keep it in that level and that we build up three things. First of all, we need to have an even broader testing program.
Scott Morrison is being interviewed on the ABC’s 7.30. Leigh Sales has asked him to describe the government’s overall strategy when it comes to Covid-19. He says:
It’s called the suppression strategy. That was the advice from the medical expert panel again today. And I think that summarises it well.
What you need to do is all of those things, but you need to have in place an economic support package which enables you to do that and keep people with income, so you’ll be able to work through the suppression strategy and be able to bring the economy up more strongly to be in a position where you can both suppress the virus and, at the same time, have enough activity in the economy that supports people’s incomes.
Another ICYMI from this afternoon. My colleague Naaman Zhou has written about plans to test all crew stranded on the Ruby Princess for Covid-19 within 48 hours.
A NSW Health spokesman said crew members who were asymptomatic had not been tested previously because that “can often lead to false negative results”. But that would now be changed to test everyone.
The spokesman said:
Crew members have been tested progressively, beginning with those who first developed symptoms.
Testing on people with no symptoms of Covid-19 can often lead to false negative results. For this reason, NSW Health only tests people with symptoms such as fever, sore throat, a dry cough or other respiratory symptoms.
[But] in order to gain a better understanding of whether crew were developing immunity, we have expanded testing. Over the next 48 hours we expect all crew who have yet to be tested – as they are currently asymptomatic – to have been tested for Covid-19.
The Canberra Times has published this story earlier today about the ACT’s efforts to triple its intensive care beds as part of its Covid-19 response.
The newspaper reports a senior health official told an inquiry today that meeting that target was proving difficult because of challenges accessing vital equipment such as ventilators.