Australia Day BBQ leaves a woman with horror burns after fly spray falls onto the grill and explodes

A woman in her sixties has suffered severe burns after a freak barbeque accident on Australia Day.
The horrific incident unfolded in the Darling Downs region of Queensland on Sunday afternoon.
A can of insect spray is thought to have fallen into a lit barbecue, exploding into the woman’s face and body.
The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter responded to a call around 4.30pm.
The Queensland Ambulance Service drove the woman to a park close by, where the helicopter was waiting.
She was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital, in a stable condition.