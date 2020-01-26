Australia Day reveller dies after choking to death on a LAMINGTON

An Australia Day reveller has died after choking on a Lamington.

The woman, in her 60s, was taking part in a Lamington eating competition at The Beach House Hotel in Hervey Bay, Queensland when tragedy struck at about 2pm.

A pub-goer who witnessed the incident said it was a ‘very sad day’ for the community’.

‘Sadly a lady died during the lamington eating competition,’ she wrote on Facebook.

‘This lady shovelled the lamington into her mouth with no restraint… inhaled the coconut and arrested.

‘The pub was very quick to respond with CPR, and the ambulance rocked up… working on her (for) over half a hour, it didn’t look good.’

It’s believed the woman suffered a seizure during the competition.

However another witness claims staff told her the woman had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The victim died at Hervey Bay Hospital.

Daily Mail Australia contacted the hotel but they declined to comment.

The hotel’s annual Australia Day festivities also to include a pie eating competition.

The competitions were in conjunction with the local Top of the Bay Bakery, which could not be reached for comment.

More to come.