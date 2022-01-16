Australia deports Djokovic due to his lack of vaccinations, claiming that the move will keep Australians safe.

Australia deports Djokovic due to his lack of vaccinations, claiming that the decision will “keep Australians safe.”

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to remain in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not having received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Before leaving for Dubai, a masked Djokovic was photographed in a Melbourne airport lounge with two government officials in black uniforms.

It’s unclear where he’ll go next.

Spain, Monaco, or his home country of Serbia, where he has a near-iconic status and would almost certainly be greeted as a hero, are all possibilities.

The number one position is currently held by

The world’s No. 1 tennis player has spent the past ten days at the center of a whirlwind of controversy over his vaccination status, which has polarized opinion around the world and piqued interest in Australia, where coronavirus cases are on the rise.

The 34-year-old said he was “extremely disappointed” by a court ruling that resulted in his deportation on Sunday.

He did, however, say that he respected the decision and that he would work with authorities.

The saga began when two medical panels and Tennis Australia granted Djokovic an exemption to strict vaccination rules in order for him to compete in the Australian Open.

Based on evidence he recently recovered from COVID-19, he was apparently granted a visa to enter Australia under that exemption.

When he arrived, however, border officials informed him that his exemption was invalid and that he would be deported.

The ensuing back-and-forth raised questions about whether Djokovic was unfairly singled out because of his celebrity status, and many people complained that the drawn-out battle made Australia look bad at the very least.

Djokovic was initially allowed to stay on procedural grounds, but Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, who wields broad powers, later decided to deport him.

Djokovic is not only unvaccinated against the coronavirus, but he is also a vocal vaccine skeptic, and the government is concerned that his presence will inflame anti-vaccine sentiments.

The decision of the immigration minister was upheld unanimously by three Federal Court judges.

Since his visa was revoked in January, Djokovic has been the center of attention.

6. be resourceful

“I’m hoping that now we can all concentrate on the game and tournament that I enjoy,” he said.

“I’m going to take a break now… ”

Latest News from Infosurhoy