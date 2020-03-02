Australia fade to fourth at LA sevens

Australia’s balloon has been burst by men’s sevens nemeses Fiji while they also lost to New Zealand to finish fourth at the world series tournament in Los Angeles.

Dominant winners through their first four games, the Australians were dismantled 43-7 by Olympic champions Fiji, who ran in seven unanswered tries in their semi-final on Monday (AEDT).

An improved Australia pushed New Zealand before going down 21-19 in the play-off for bronze.

It was a let-down for Tim Walsh’s men, who cruised unbeaten through pool play and crushed Ireland 36-0 in the quarter-finals.

However, they had no answer to the Fijians, who have won 18 of their past 19 meetings.

That run looked like being threatened when former national sprint champion Trae Williams crossed, capitalising on Fiji’s reduction to six men after an early yellow card.

However, it was one-way traffic for the remainder of the game with razzle-dazzle at the heart of some memorable Fiji tries, including doubles to Vilimoni Botitu and Aminiasi Tuimaba.

Australia conceded the first two tries against New Zealand but responded through Lachie Miller and Maurice Longbottom to leave the half-time score at 14-14.

New Zealand’s Tim Mikkelson crossed to take advantage of Miller being shown a yellow card, before captain Nick Malouf’s late try couldn’t be converted from wide out, leaving Australia two points short.

Maurice Longbottom and Lewis Holland both bagged two tries against the Irish as they took their team try tally to an impressive 19 through the first four games.

In a thrilling final, South Africa fought back from a 19-point deficit to force extra time and beat Fiji 29-24.

The Blitzboks have closed to within four points of New Zealand atop the world series standings while Australia improved one place to sixth.

Vancouver will stage round six of the 10-leg series later this week.

World series standings: New Zealand 93, South Africa 89, Fiji 72, France 67, England 64, Australia 62, United States 60.