Australia has the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day.

Australia has the most COVID-19 deaths in a single day.

New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland have all reported fatalities.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Tuesday, local media in Australia reported 77 coronavirus deaths, the most in a single day since the country’s pandemic outbreak in 2020.

According to ABC News, which cited state health authorities, the majority of the fatalities on Monday were reported in the country’s two most populous states, New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, with 36 and 22, respectively.

In Queensland, there were a total of 12 deaths.

In addition, over 72,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, compared to over 100,000 daily cases the week before.

The majority of cases (29,830), Victoria (20,180), and Queensland (15,962) were reported in NSW.

Over 5,000 people are currently hospitalized, with over 400 in intensive care units (ICUs), putting the country’s health-care system under strain.

On Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the spread of omicron as a “challenging part of the pandemic” that was taxing their system.

“Now, omicron has completely changed everything.”

We’re now dealing with a virus that is 75 percent less severe but far more transmissible.

It’s putting a lot of strain on our critical supplies, and we’ve made a few changes to try to alleviate that,” Morrison said in an interview with local radio station 2GB.

He went on to say that omicron has thrown everything off, and that people should avoid going to the hospital if they only have minor symptoms.

“I’m aware that our frontline healthcare workers in our hospitals are under a lot of stress.

“And the reason for that is because of the impact of people getting COVID or having close contacts, which takes people out of the health workforce, putting more strain on the system,” the prime minister explained.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the country has reported over 1.83 million cases with 2,750 deaths.

95% of people over the age of 16 have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 92.6 percent have received all three doses.

*This article was written by Islamuddin Sajid.