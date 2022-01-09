Australia has the most COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Australia has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Over 64,000 cases have been reported in the fight against the omicron variant.

ANKARA (Turkey)

As the country fights the omicron variant of coronavirus, Australia’s Health Ministry reported the highest single-day COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Australia has reported 64,767 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 612,106 and 2,289 deaths.

On Tuesday, 47,816 infections were confirmed, compared to 37,239 on Monday.

“With omicron, as we know, and as the Chief Medical Officer has stated on several occasions now, this is a strain that is less severe but more contagious,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said after a Cabinet meeting.

“As a result, we’re seeing a lot more cases.”

Authorities have accelerated vaccinations, especially booster shots, in order to combat the spread of omicron.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement that a record 176,223 boosters were distributed across Australia on Tuesday.

91.6 percent of people aged 16 and up have been fully vaccinated in Australia, and 94.5 percent have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Islamuddin Sajid wrote the article.