Australia is in short supply of 460 drugs amid outbreak of coronavirus

Australia is in short supply of more than 460 drugs and vaccines as panic buyers continue to strip supermarket shelves of medicine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Australia relies heavily on India for medical supplies but this week the Indian government restricted the exports of 26 medicines and pharmaceutical ingredients, including paracetamol.

This has sparked shoppers to bulk buy Panadol and other pain relief drugs in fears they will be struck down with the disease that has killed more than 3,300 people around the world.

Some of the medicines that are in short supply have already ran out but medical experts insist there is no reason for shoppers to stock up.

Some pharmaceutical companies only have two to three months of supply left, News Corp reported.

Pfizer, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, said it holds between six and 12 months of ingredients needed to produce medicine.

But it currently only has two to three months of finished stock available.

Other medical companies such as the Pharmacy Guild say they haven’t had any impact to medical supplies in the wake of coronavirus which is now referred to as COVID-19.

Pharmacy Guild president George Tambassis said the organisation wasn’t aware of any ‘short supply in Australia specifically because of Covid-19’.

Another pharmaceutical group, Roche, said they were assessing their supply chains but had not ‘identified any critical component’ that would impact their stock.

Elizabeth de Somer, CEO of Medicines Australia, a group that represents major pharmaceutical organisations said pressure was being placed on the medical industry.

‘The impact of significant national crises’ does place pressure on such things as the medicines supply chain, particularly as Australia relies heavily on importation of medicines and domestic manufacturing is limited,’ Ms Somer said.

‘The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) are currently assessing manufacturing information and engaging with the medicines industry and individual companies to identify products that may be subject to supply disruptions, as well as liaising with regulators in the US, Canada, Europe and UK to gather information about the global supply situation.’

Ms Somers said the group was working with the Department of Health to identify any issues that may cause medical shortages.

‘In some cases, this could involve leveraging safety stocks of existing medicines, sourcing ingredients from other geographic areas or activating alternative manufacturing facilities,’ she said.

‘There is no need for Australians or pharmacies to stockpile medicines. We strongly urge consumers to adhere to their prescribing instructions and to talk to their medical practitioner or pharmacist should they be concerned.’

President of the Australian Medical Association, Dr Tony Bartone, said that people would only need to stock up on medical supplies for two weeks.

‘The worst-case scenario for most people is you will become ill and need to quarantine, so you’re out of action for two weeks,’ Dr Bartone told the Guardian.

‘That’s all you need. Two weeks worth of stuff. Most modern pantries, with the exception of fresh food, can deal with that without too much trouble.

‘If everyone goes out and panic-buys, forget supply chain issues caused by coronavirus, you’ll stretch any supply.’

Australian supermarkets have been thrown into chaos with shoppers cleaning out the shelves of food, toilet paper and medical supplies.

Many have even been forced to place limits on how much toilet paper shoppers can buy.