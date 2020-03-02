Australia launches investigation over mystery 400 kg meth haul

SYDNEY, March 2 (Xinhua) — Australian authorities have launched an investigation to find those responsible for a mystery 400 kg shipment of methylamphetamine which was uncovered when it arrived in the country last month.

Australian Border Force (ABF) officials said on Monday that the drugs came to be known when officers noted “inconsistencies” in an air cargo consignment which had arrived at a Sydney freight depot from Southeast Asia.

“During a subsequent deconstruction, it was found to contain about 400 kg of a white crystalline substance,” the ABF said in a statement.

“The substance was tested and returned a presumptive positive result for methylamphetamine, which has an estimated potential street value of 300 million Australian dollars (195 million U.S. dollars).”

Investigators from the dedicated Strike Force Pirinari seized the drugs, with assistance from Australian Federal Police, and commenced a joint investigation.

Strike Force Pirinari was formed in 2019 to investigate the importation, manufacture and supply of illicit drugs and precursors in the State of New South Wales.

The maximum penalty for transporting the drugs into Australia is life in prison.