Australia-NZ cricket ODIs to be played with no spectators

MELBOURNE, Australia – Cricket Australia says a three-match one-day international series between Australia and New Zealand will be played with no spectators due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The men’s matches are to be played Friday and Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground and March 20 in Hobart.

It also said Friday that the Australian women’s three-match ODI and three-match Twenty20 series tour of South Africa had been postponed indefinitely.

The ODI matches were due to be played in Durban (March 22), Pietermaritzburg (March 25) and East London (March 28). The T20s were scheduled for East London (March 31) and Benoni (April 3 and 4).

Cricket Australia said the remaining games of the domestic first-class Sheffield Shield would go ahead.

