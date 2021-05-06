Australia selects boxers for Olympics

SYDNEY, May 5 (Xinhua) — The Australian Olympic Committee on Tuesday confirmed six boxers for the Tokyo Olympics, with all set to make their Olympic debut.

Skye Nicolson and Caitlin Parker will contest the women’s feather and middleweight classes, while Paolo Aokuso, Harry Garside, Justis Huni and Alex Winwood will contest the men’s light-heavyweight, lightweight, super heavyweight and flyweight divisions.

The selection took the number of the selected Olympic athletes to 102 of an expected 450-480.

The Australian Olympic team’s Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman welcomed the boxers on their selection.

“They have shown incredible fortitude and commitment to stay ready and keep working to be at their best for Tokyo. Their selection is a fantastic recognition and reward for the many years of work they have put in, in gyms, in the ring and competing internationally, to reach this milestone,” he said in a press release. Enditem