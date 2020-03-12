Australia to consider Europe travel ban

European travellers may be banned from Australia due to coronavirus after the United States suspended all travel from the continent.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the prime minister asked cabinet’s national security committee on Thursday to review all travel from Europe after instigating a ban on travellers from Italy on Wednesday.

It comes as the government lays out a multi-billion stimulus package to stop the economy tanking in the wake of the virus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed the nation on Thursday night, rallying Australians to come together for the challenging months ahead.

Mr Morrison spelled out the actions the government was taking, the aim for the economy to “bounce back” stronger than before and assured the country authorities were well prepared.

“We will get through this together, Australia. We all have a role to play,” Mr Morrison told the country.

“I know we’ll all do our bit.”

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been confirmed as two of Australia’s 128 cases.

The couple has been hospitalised in Queensland, with Hanks issuing a statement on Thursday saying he and Wilson had gone to hospital for testing after showing cold symptoms.

The Hollywood superstar had been on the Gold Coast filming a biopic on Elvis Presley.

Of the 128 cases, 24 have been cleared while Prime Minister Scott Morrison says “almost half are close to clearing the virus”.

Three people, aged 95, 82 and 78, have died.

The government has laid out a $22.9 billion economic stimulus package to prevent Australia entering a recession. It includes giving welfare recipients and pensioners a one-off $750 cash payment.

Employers will get wage subsidies to keep 117,000 apprentices employed, with businesses earning up to $50 million per year to receive cash boosts of up to $25,000.

The instant asset write off will also be expanded from $30,000 to $150,000, with the government hoping for it to go towards cars, trucks and even tools.

Many of Australia’s biggest private employers including Woolworths, Telstra and Commonwealth Bank have agreed to pay casual workers who need to isolate themselves or look after loved ones.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan warned school holidays may be extended, saying medical advice will guide the decision.

Mr Hunt told reporters in Melbourne existing travel bans to China, South Korea, Iran and Italy had been extended by another week.

The Council of Australian Governments will meet on Friday to discuss the stimulus plans of the states and territories, which will be top of the federal government’s measures.

The ACT recorded its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Thursday, a man in his 30s testing positive after visiting a nurses clinic the day before.

Victorian officials are still weighing up whether to cancel this weekend’s Australian Formula One Grand Prix, with eight members of international teams testing for the virus.

Pop-up clinics are being set up across Australia to help keep infected people away from hospitals.

From Friday, patients will be able to entirely bulk bill telehealth sessions with GPs to get diagnosed.

The World Health Organisation has officially declared coronavirus a global pandemic.