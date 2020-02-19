Australia XI draw with England Lions

Cricket Australia XI and England Lions have settled for a high-scoring draw at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart.

Resuming 144 runs behind the Lions’ first innings total of 613, Aussies Jack Edwards and Mitchell Perry took their ninth-wicket partnership to 89 to halve the deficit.

Perry finally became a rare scalp for the part-time off-breaks of Dom Sibley, caught by Craig Overton for 28, and the Lions wrapped up the innings two overs later.

Man-of-the-match Dan Lawrence took his third wicket of the innings, to add to his 190 runs from England’s first innings, removing Edwards for 192 to end the CA XI innings on 546 – 67 behind the Lions’ total.

With the game heading towards a draw, the Lions batsman enjoyed 31 overs of time in the middle before the captains shook hands. Sibley fell early, unable to follow up on his first-innings century, with Zak Crawley and Keaton Jennings adding exactly 50 for the second wicket.

Sam Northeast, batting at four, hit an unbeaten 46 from 57 balls with Tom Abell not out on six when the draw was called.

Australia A will now take on the Lions at the MCG, starting on Saturday.