Australian artist, 23, who lost both her legs in freak New York subway accident dealt a cruel blow

An Australian artist who lost both her legs in a freak accident on the New York subway has been dealt another blow after she was targeted by scammers.

Visaya Hoffie, 23, had to have a double amputation after she fell into the path of an oncoming train at 14th Street station in Manhattan earlier this month.

She also suffered a broken back, several head wounds and severe cuts and bruises from seven carriages running her over. She only avoided being hit by a second train – surely killing her – because its driver spotted her pink jumper.

Miss Hoffie, from Brisbane, is still recovering in intensive care but vented her anger on Wednesday when it emerged that she had fallen victim to fraudsters.

A crowdfunding page set up in her name had already attracted numerous donations by the time she spotted it, and none of the money put towards the fundraiser will go towards her recovery.

The brave 23-year-old issued a furious plea from her hospital bed in New York on Wednesday.

‘Do not donate to this page. It is a scam,’ she said, sharing a photo of the offending page.

The site that hosted the fundraiser, Donorbox, said the account that shared the fundraiser had been banned.

‘Regarding the fake fundraiser, the page was taken down within a matter of hours of being created and the account was banned,’ a spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia.

‘Less than $260 was raised, and the donors will be contacted regarding refunds. We’ve implemented anti-fraud measures to detect these fake fundraisers more quickly.

‘We are also working on ways to effectively block such scams from our platform entirely.’

Miss Hoffie has tried to remain upbeat in the days following her emergency surgery, posting pictures on Instagram from happier times.

She also thanked friends for their support, saying: ‘Thanking everyone for the love right now. Praying for a speedy recovery.’

The aspiring artist was taken off breathing support earlier this week and said her first words, her mother, Professor Pat Hoffie, said.

‘Visaya is now off breathing support, and has started to eat. She is sedated but is optimistic and has already muttered, “I’m going to have to deal with this”,’ Mrs Hoffie said.

‘The process of recovery will be very slow and we will probably be here a long time.

‘Thank you to those of you who are already sustaining her by your prayers and good wishes.’

Miss Hoffie was due for another surgery earlier this week for ‘corrective amputation’ on her left leg and has suffered a pseudoaneurysm, also known as a ‘false aneurysm’ to her femoral artery, which occurs when the vessel is penetrated and begins to bleed.

The injury is being monitored by a neck brace, which Miss Hoffie will have to wear for ‘many months to come’, her mother said. The young woman has also received a row of staples to her skull.

Mrs Hoffie remains alongside her daughter with her brother and the young artist’s friend Wayan, who had shared photos on social media of the two in New York City days earlier.

The mum also issued a heartfelt post thanking friends and family for the support.

‘From the depths of our hearts, thank you for your online support. One of the nurses in ICU said to me, “A lone wolf dies in the winter. In times like this, keep with your pack”.

‘And it’s been true – the support and love from each of you surrounds Visaya (and myself) with increased strength –deep gratitude to each one who has written expressing support and love.’

Miss Hoffie, who was visiting a friend from Brisbane, was struck by seven carriages on January 11 and left unconscious on the tracks for about 20 minutes.

She avoided being hit again by a second oncoming train when the driver caught sight of her bright pink top and slammed on the brakes.

‘It’s difficult at the moment,’ Mrs Hoffie told The Courier Mail earlier this week from a New York City hospital.

‘But we are in the best possible medical home but we just have to put our heads together and work through it.

‘We’re in the middle of a very trying time.’

Mrs Hoffie shared a photo of her daughter taken just moments before the horrific incident wearing the pink top that essentially saved her life.

‘This image of her [Visaya] was taken hours before the accident,’ she wrote.

‘The bright pink colour of her top is what alerted the engine driver of the second train to the fact that someone was lying across the track.

‘When the first train had rolled across her unconscious body twenty minutes earlier, her black puffy jacket and black jeans had made her invisible to the driver.

‘In the words of the investigating police, ‘it’s a miracle she survived.’ Please pray that she continues to survive and to heal and to come home.’

Miss Hoffie’s work was showcased at the Queensland College of Fine Art’s graduates collection in 2016, under the name Visaya Bose.

Her mother and late father Santiage Bose are both well-known in Brisbane’s art scene.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed in a statement they were providing consular assistance to an Australian woman in the United States.

‘Owing to our privacy obligations we will not provide further comment,’ the statement said.