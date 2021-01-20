Australian Capital Territory flags mandatory COVID vaccines for high-risk settings

CANBERRA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — The leader of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) has flagged mandatory coronavirus vaccines for high-risk settings.

Andrew Barr, the Chief Minister of the ACT, said that there was merit in requiring people entering high-risk settings such as aged care facilities to be inoculated against COVID-19.

“We’ve had some discussions at national cabinet level around certain occupations that it would be a prerequisite,” he was quoted by The Canberra Times on Wednesday.

“As to whether it extends to the outside of particular high-risk professions or particular high-risk circumstances, it is something that would need to be given a great deal of consideration.”

However, he said that the effectiveness of vaccines preventing the spread of COVID-19 would have to be proven before such steps were taken.

“In my mind, it is something that would depend a little on the efficacy of the vaccine in preventing the spread of the virus, as opposed to just protecting against the disease,” Barr said.

“If the idea is that by being vaccinated… you’re better placed not to spread the virus, then there may be some merit in requiring vaccination in certain high-risk circumstances.”

Barr’s comments came days after Gladys Berejiklian, the Premier of New South Wales (NSW), said that people who did not get vaccines could be banned from government facilities in the state while businesses would be allowed to refuse them entry.

He said that the ACT was “not at this point” considering a similar stance but Antonio Di Dio, the ACT president of the Australian Medical Association (AMA), said that making vaccines a condition of entry was preferable to future coronavirus restrictions.

“Of course you shouldn’t make vaccination compulsory, but you should make the rest of the population safe,” Di Dio said. Enditem