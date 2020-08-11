Australian chief medical officer “very optimistic” about COVID-19 vaccine

CANBERRA, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Australia’s Acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO) said on Tuesday that he was “very optimistic” about potential vaccines for COVID-19 being trialled around the world.

CMO Paul Kelly told reporters in an update on COVID-19 that it is “not going to be years” before a vaccine for the virus is developed as has been suggested by experts.

“I don’t have a crystal ball on that one but certainly these types of developments usually take years. It is not going to be years,” he said.

“We are six months into the development of these vaccines and some of them are already in stage three trials, so that’s getting quite close to having those answers about whether they are safe and effective.”

Australia confirmed 19 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, making it the nation’s equal deadliest day since the beginning of the pandemic.

It takes the national death toll to 331.

All 19 deaths were in Victoria and 14 were linked to aged care facilities.

Despite the high death toll in Victorian aged care Kelly dismissed allegations by the Aged Care Royal Commission on Monday that the federal government was not prepared for outbreaks in the sector.

“We have been planning for our aged population as a vulnerable group since the beginning of our planning in relation to COVID-19,” he said.

As of Tuesday afternoon there had been 21,713 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, and the number of new cases in last 24 hours is 353, according to Kelly.

Of the new cases, 331 are in Victoria.

“Within Victoria, 91 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 240 are under investigation,” said a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services in Victoria on Tuesday.

The department also said that to date there are 1,097 active COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers in the state. Enditem