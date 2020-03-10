Australian city with worst ice use revealed in figures showing residents go through a TONNE a year

Adelaide has been named the meth capital of Australia, with tests showing residents are using almost a tonne of the drug every year.

Figures from the National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program revealed residents in Adelaide consume 943kg of methamphetamine a year.

Australians consume 11,156kg of methamphetamine a year in total.

Adelaide’s ice use dropped from 1,158kg in the previous year of testing.

Methamphetamine was also found to be the most widely used illicit drug in the country.

The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission report covers around 57 per cent of the Australian population, which equates to about 13.3 million people.

It was also estimated Australians spent $11.3 billion on methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and heroin from August 2018–August 2019.

Of this, $8.63 billion was spent on methylamphetamine.

ACIC CEO Michael Phelan said the figure is one of the more tragic, harmful and wasteful aspects of illicit drug markets.

‘This is money that might otherwise have been spent on legitimate goods for themselves and their families,’ Mr Phelan said.

‘Illicit drugs have a devastating impact on everyday Australians.’

Fifty-eight wastewater treatment plants across Australia participated in the August 2019 collection, which monitored the consumption of 13 substances.

‘It (the data) gives us valuable insight into the trends and emerging issues in drug consumption across Australia and can identify new sources of threat,’ the report stated.

‘The data reinforce the different dynamics that apply to both capital city and regional markets and also illustrate drug preference variation that exist.’

It was also found that between April 2019 and August 2019 the overall consumption of cannabis, methamphetamine and MDMA dropped.

Meanwhile, use of heroin, oxycodone and cannabis all increased.