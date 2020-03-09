Australian couple open up about being stuck on Grand Princess

An Australian couple on the Grand Princess cruise ship have spoken out about their holiday nightmare after being stuck on the boat amid a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Bill and Karen Pearce are among the four Australians and thousands of passengers quarantined on the vessel where 21 people have been infected with COVID-19.

About 3,500 people on the cruise, which was returning to San Francisco after a trip to Hawaii, have been confined to their rooms since Thursday.

Mr Pearce and his wife, who have been aboard the ship for 16 days, say they have been forced to stay in their tiny cabin, with a small window looking out to the corridor as their only ‘luxury’.

‘We don’t have a lot of space. The chair I’m sitting on is the only chair in the room,’ Mr Pearce told Sunrise on Monday.

‘We have been circling 20 or 30 miles off the coast. A couple of times we have come in and we could see the Golden Gate Bridge. We could get cell service on our phones. So close, very frustrating.’

The couple admitted they are coping with the help of beer and Vegemite after making a last-minute run for booze.

‘The funny thing is, it’s Corona,’ he joked.

Mr Pearce said he was concerned ‘with what happened’ on the Diamond Princess cruise which was quarantined off Japan in February and was for a time the largest concentration of coronavirus cases outside of China.

About 700 people aboard that ship became infected, and six have died.

‘(We don’t know if) the infection is spread by maybe the crew even giving us meals or through the air conditioning,’ he said.

‘Certainly, I would like to get out and get some fresh air, that’s for sure.’

The couple have sailed on the ship many times and weren’t too worried about an outbreak since it was going to a US port.

‘Had I known about the previous cruise beforehand, it might have been a different story,’ Mrs Pearce said.

Gold Coast dancer Kylie Chappell is also one of 1,111 crew on board.

Ms Chappell travels the world performing on cruise liners.

The Grand Princess had been forbidden to dock in San Francisco amid evidence the vessel was the breeding ground for a cluster of nearly 20 cases that resulted in at least one death after its previous voyage.

The ship has now been given permission to dock in Oakland, in California and is expected to arrive on Monday local time, Princess Cruises said in a statement.

Passengers from California who don’t require acute medical care will go to a federally operated isolation facility within California for testing and isolation, the Associated Press reported.

US guests from other states will be transported by the federal government to facilities in other states. Crew will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship.

There is no indication what will happen to other nationals on board the ship.

In an ominous sign, initial tests of just 46 people on the Grand Princess found 19 crew and two passengers had the virus.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would prefer the Grand Princess’s passengers and crew remain out at sea rather than be allowed to dock on the US mainland.

In a statement, DFAT said the department ‘has confirmed that four Australians are on board the Grand Princess cruise ship’.

‘US authorities are testing every person on board, and we are awaiting advice as to whether any of the Australians have contracted COVID-19.’

Australian consular officials in San Francisco stand ready to provide assistance to the Australians on board the Grand Princess.

