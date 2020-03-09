Australian couple who caught coronavirus on the Diamond Princess say they ‘didn’t feel a thing’

A young Australian couple who tested positive for coronavirus while on a cruise ship said they didn’t feel any symptoms from the disease.

Melbourne couple Daniel Tester and Anber Celik were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship as part of a prize they had won.

Mr Tester tested positive for the virus while on the ship and was immediately taken into quarantine at the Fujita hospital in Nagoya, Japan.

A short time later Miss Celik also tested positive and was put into quarantine.

Both have since recovered from the virus and said they didn’t feel a thing.

‘I didn’t feel any symptoms all the way through and it was a massive shock to find out just as we thought we were going to embark on a plane to Darwin,’ Mr Tester told The Project.

He said it was tougher to get over the flu than it was to shake COVID-19.

Miss Celik said her only symptom was a sore throat.

‘I had a sore throat on the fourth of Feb (February) which was the first day of quarantine began on the ship but besides that I didn’t experience any other symptoms,’ she said.

Both said they would not have ever been aware they had COVID-19 coronavirus unless a test had revealed it.

Miss Celik said she was surprised how ‘mild’ the symptoms and overall effect of the virus on her and Mr Tester were.

‘With all the hysteria and all the concern about it I thought that I would be feeling a lot of symptoms or being really unwell, so I was really thankful I was fine,’ she said.

NSW Health has urged residents who experience any symptoms to seek out a test.

The state’s chief medical officer Dr Kerry Chant on Monday said authorities were looking at ways to increase access to COVID-19 testing for GPs.

‘We are looking at scaling up testing and we are working with our colleagues in general practice to support them having greater access to testing,’ Dr Chant told the Seven Network.

For people who feel ‘severely unwell,’ the advice is to visit a hospital emergency department.

Dr Chant reassured people that the detection system in NSW is effective and authorities are working hard to trace people who have been in contact with confirmed cases.

‘The group that causes us the most challenge and those where we do not know a source,’ she said.

‘We’re investigating intensively to identify chains of transmission in the community to stop those chains.’