Australian defence chief “discomfited” by PM’s bushfire political advertisement

CANBERRA, March 5 (Xinhua) — The head of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) said he was “discomfited” by the prime minister’s use of images of defense force personnel in a video released during the bushfire crisis.

Defense department officials told Senate estimates on Wednesday that permission was neither sought nor given to use the images in the video, according to the Guardian report.

The video, released at the height of the bushfire crisis on Jan. 4, detailed the government’s response to the fires — including the callout of 3,000 ADF personnel to affected areas.

“Whenever the Australian Defence Force, or any other apolitical body, finds itself between political parties, I am discomfited,” Angus Campbell, the chief of the Defence Force, said.

“I’m discomfited, but I didn’t see ill intent in the actions. I appreciate that this conversation is an example of where the ADF does not want to be.”

He said that he raised the issue with Prime Minister Scott Morrison personally within hours after learning about the published video.

It came at a time when Morrison was facing significant criticism over his response to the bushfires, after which he apologized for leaving Australia amid the fires on a family holiday to Hawaii.

Anthony Albanese, the leader of the Opposition Labor Party, said the prime minister “used defense force imagery to try to shore up what was flailing political support due to his lack of action during the bushfire crisis.”