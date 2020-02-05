Australian families stepping out with face masks on Christmas Island

Evacuees have been spotted wearing face masks as they walk around Christmas Island.

The first Australian citizens were evacuated from Wuhan, in China, to the offshore detention centre where they will be quarantined for two weeks.

Seventy-two people were on board the first of four charter flights from Wuhan. A total of 240 evacuees expected to be rescued from Wuhan in the coming days.

Images of the detention centre captured the moment a handful of evacuees made their way through the grounds on Wednesday.

A young family with a stroller were seen walking on one of the paths in the grounds of the detention centre. They were all seen wearing face masks.

Another evacuee took a picture from inside the facility.

The site has eight accommodation units, an education and recreation building, tennis courts and central sports area.

It was closed in 2018 but re-opened the following year.

Many Australians had raised concerns about being taken to the facility and some even chose to stay in Wuhan instead.

Over the years, thousands of asylum seekers have been taken to the centre, more recently however, it has only housed a family of four Sri Lankans who are fighting deportation.

Chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said the plan was for passengers to be isolated in small family groups on Christmas Island.

‘There won’t be a full mingling,’ he said in Canberra on Monday.

‘If someone does get unwell their family might have to start again for 14 days but we wouldn’t want to expose the whole group to that.’

Footage emerged showing the 243 ‘vulnerable’ Australians on board the evacuation flight overnight.

Passengers filmed themselves holding up what they called their ‘golden tickets’ at the airport while wearing face masks before boarding the flight from China.

The airline provided passengers with a bright yellow plastic ‘clinical waste’ bags on their seats.

Inside the emergency kit was sanitiser, face masks and hand wipes.

Passengers underwent health checks before boarding the flight and were set to wear surgical masks.

There was a limited food and beverage service to minimise interaction between crew and passengers and the plane will now undergo a three-day cleaning process.

The crew had masks, gloves, and sanitisers and were placed on the upper deck of the aircraft.

The plane has medical-grade filters that remove particles in the air, including viruses.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the government would ‘consider what might be necessary’ when asked if a second flight would be organised from Wuhan.

There have been 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia, and more than 17,000 cases and 360 deaths globally.

Foreign travellers who have left or passed through China will be denied entry to Australia to limit the spread of the virus.

What’s your view?