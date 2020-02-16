Australian farmer shares terrifying hate mail telling him to kill himself amid devastating drought

A farmer has shared the disturbing hate mail he was sent by a stranger urging him to kill himself amid the crippling drought.

Mark Killen, an award-winning chicken farmer in Merriwa, in far west New South Wales, was left shocked when he opened the abusive letter last week.

The note, which was printed on an A4 piece of paper, had been addressed to his home.

‘Hey loser, no one cares that you have to send livestock to slaughter,’ the note read.

‘All the better when you are forced to send your breeding stock.

‘If you cannot handle the drought, use a bullet on yourself. You know you want to. NO one cares whether you live or die, not even your family.’

Mr Killen then Googled ‘farmer hate mail Australia’ and discovered he was not alone.

Farmers across New South Wales have been targeted by cruel thugs who have been sending abusive letters urging them to ‘use a bullet’ on themselves.

The abusive letters come as farmers across the country struggle through one of the worst droughts on record, with the country’s crop production set to fall for the third consecutive year.

The drought has put a strain on many families, with a number of farmers admitting to struggling with mental health issues as a result.

There are about 20 suicide deaths per 100,000 people in isolated rural areas, according to a by NSW Health and Newcastle University.

Several residents in Dubbo, Walgett and Peak Hill in the state’s western region reported receiving the disturbing notes in November last year, police said.

The wording in each letter has been similar to what Mr Killen received.

However, it is believed the letters were previously hand delivered, whereas Mr Killen’s was mailed to him.

In a Facebook post, Mr Killen said he had no idea how the sender would have found his address or who may have sent the letter.

He said he shared the letter online in the hopes that others who might have received similar letters would feel less threatened.

‘Some conjecture that the ‘vegans’ are the senders, I wouldn’t know about that, but clearly someone suffering from some mental health problem is to blame. I feel very sorry for them,’ he said.

NSW Detective Inspector Cameron Whiteside has branded the acts ‘downright disgraceful’ and asked for anyone with information to come forward.

‘It is extremely important that these letters are not over-handled, both in a physical sense and by not disclosing information to fellow members of the public which may impact the investigation,’ he said.

‘Victims should report the matter to local police in a very timely manner in order to increase our chances of resolving the nature of these letters.

‘Anyone who has received a similar letter is encouraged to contact their local police station and report the matter.’